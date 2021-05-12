DODO Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.71 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $346.69 million and $40.71 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

