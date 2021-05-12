Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 25.1% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $64.14 billion and $8.44 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.00 or 0.00662906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,569,301,219 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

