Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $206.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

