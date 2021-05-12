Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.44

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.44 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 394.80 ($5.16). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 391.60 ($5.12), with a volume of 763,429 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 364.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 338.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

