Domtar (TSE:UFS) PT Raised to C$68.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:UFS traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$25.29 and a 52 week high of C$67.06.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.8499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

