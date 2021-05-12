Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

