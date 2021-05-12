DopeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $534,018.44 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $534,018.44 and $21,307.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00638977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002536 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

