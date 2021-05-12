Dora Factory (DORA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.95 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $19.88 or 0.00039250 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $30.17 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00086293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01160853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00067435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.23 or 0.10164538 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

