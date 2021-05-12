Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $15.44. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 52,749 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $517.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.