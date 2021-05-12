dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.50

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 184771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.40 ($2.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £595.35 million and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

