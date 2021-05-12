DPRating (RATING) Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $901,020.96 and approximately $85,249.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DPRating has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00087413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.21 or 0.01078530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061026 BTC.

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

