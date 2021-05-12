DraftCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $54.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $331,217.07 and approximately $54.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.