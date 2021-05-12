DragonVein Hits Market Cap of $11.06 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and $2.87 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,033.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.52 or 0.02614416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.00654877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.