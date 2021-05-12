DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Raised to $19.25 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.40% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of DRD stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $927.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.