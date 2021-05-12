DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Raised to $19.25 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $927.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

