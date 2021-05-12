Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 4,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFH. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

