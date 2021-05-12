Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.86

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.86 and traded as high as C$23.68. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 75,382 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

