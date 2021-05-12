DSLA Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $86.97 million and $1.22 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,482,832,045 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.