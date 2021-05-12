Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,291.02

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,291.02 ($16.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,456 ($19.02). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,419 ($18.54), with a volume of 201,485 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,168 ($15.26).

The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,291.02.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

