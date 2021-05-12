Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Shares of DUE opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52 week high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

