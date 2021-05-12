Dusk Network (DUSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $85.05 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

