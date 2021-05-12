DXdao (DXD) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $375.36 or 0.00740706 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $1.27 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

