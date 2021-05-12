Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.6% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 140.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

