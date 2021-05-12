Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.20 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

DT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

