Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.18 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 112,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

