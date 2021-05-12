Dynatronics (DYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

