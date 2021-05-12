E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

