E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.30 ($15.65) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.84 ($12.75).

E.On stock opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.94 and a 200-day moving average of €9.18. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

