E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.87 ($12.79).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.18. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

