E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.