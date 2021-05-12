E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get E.On alerts:

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.