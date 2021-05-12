Eagle Materials (EXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $152.21.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.10.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.