Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.06 million.

EAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

EAR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,757. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

