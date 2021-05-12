East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,862 shares of company stock worth $362,122. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

