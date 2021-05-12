Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

