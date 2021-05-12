Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

