Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox Sells 64,127 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $128.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.