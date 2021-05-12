easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $856.33

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.33 ($11.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,054.64 ($13.78). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49), with a volume of 3,529,899 shares traded.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 997.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 856.33.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

