Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.64. 27,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

