ebirah Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (EBRH)

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. ebirah has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $918.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ebirah has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One ebirah coin can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00007351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00528578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00254166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.06 or 0.01220099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00034526 BTC.

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

