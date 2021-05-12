Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Ebix accounts for about 1.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ebix worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after acquiring an additional 197,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,010. The stock has a market cap of $863.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

