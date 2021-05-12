EchoLink Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $328,730.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

