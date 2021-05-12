Edgeware Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $122.67 million and approximately $837,281.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

