Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

