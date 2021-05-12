Eight Capital Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Eight Capital to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.43. 1,160,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,614. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -181.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.