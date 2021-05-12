Eight Capital Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Eight Capital to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.43. 1,160,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,614. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -181.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

