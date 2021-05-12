EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.21

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.21 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 71.33 ($0.93). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 507,764 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £309.40 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £365,000 ($476,874.84). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

