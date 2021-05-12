Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Capitalization Tops $33.32 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and $1.21 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00543624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00246787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.56 or 0.01156210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00033332 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

