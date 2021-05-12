Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

