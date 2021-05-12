Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $167,091.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.