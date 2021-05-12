Electroneum Price Hits $0.0193 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Electroneum has a market cap of $343.98 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,862,734,115 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

