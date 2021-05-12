Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 91,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,656,283 shares.The stock last traded at $138.40 and had previously closed at $141.36.

The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.39.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,318 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

